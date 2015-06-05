FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says U.S. comments on hacking irresponsible
June 5, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 2 years ago

China says U.S. comments on hacking irresponsible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Comments by the United States linking China to hacking attacks are irresponsible, China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday, after U.S. officials said they were investigating whether China-based hackers compromised government employee data.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei made the remarks at a daily news briefing.

The breach at the Office of Personnel Management is the latest in a string of intrusions into U.S. agencies’ high-tech systems, and appears to be one of the largest ever hacks of information on government workers.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Alex Richardson

