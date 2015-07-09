FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House official declines to say if China behind personnel data hack
July 9, 2015 / 8:34 PM / 2 years ago

White House official declines to say if China behind personnel data hack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A White House National Security Council official said on Thursday he was “not really prepared to comment” on whether China was responsible for a hack of sensitive U.S. Office of Personnel Management data, adding that the investigation was continuing.

Asked during a conference call with reporters whether China was responsible, Michael Daniel, special assistant to the president and cybersecurity coordinator at the National Security Council, said that “at this point the investigation into the attribution of this event is still ongoing and we are exploring all of the different options that we have.”

He added that “we’re not really prepared to comment at this time on the attribution behind this event.”

Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Sandra Maler

