Investigators suspect Chinese link in separate attack on federal office: source

June 12, 2015 / 11:11 PM / 2 years ago

Investigators suspect Chinese link in separate attack on federal office: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man types on a computer keyboard in Warsaw in this February 28, 2013 illustration file picture. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. government investigators discovered a separate attack on the federal Office of Personnel Management targeting sensitive information about government employees similar to a hacking incident revealed last week, a senior U.S. official said on Friday.

U.S. investigators also suspect a Chinese link to the attack, a source familiar with the probe said.

The senior U.S. official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, could not confirm a Associated Press report that the information obtained was background data submitted by U.S. intelligence and military personnel for security clearances.

However the official said the cyber intrusion affected “a different set of OPM systems and data” to that disclosed last week. The official could not say when the separate breach occurred.

Reporting by Matt Spetalnick, writing by David Brunnstrom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
