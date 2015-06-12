White house: cannot confirm reports 14 million affected by hack

A lock icon, signifying an encrypted Internet connection, is seen on an Internet Explorer browser in a photo illustration in Paris April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday that it could not confirm reports that as many as 14 million current and former U.S. government employees had their personal information exposed to hackers in a recent cyber attack on the federal government.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said the investigation continues into the breach at the Office of Personnel Management. Last week, the government said records of up to 4 million people had been compromised.