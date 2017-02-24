Cycling - Tour de France cycling race - The 237.5 km (147.5 miles) Stage 4 from Saumur to Limoges, France - 05/07/2016 - Etixx-Quickstep rider Marcel Kittel of Germany (L) wins on finish line. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

ABU DHABI German Marcel Kittel showed he had perfectly recovered from a crash this week to claim the second stage of the Abu Dhabi Tour on Friday.

The Quick Step Floors rider, who crashed in the opening stage of the four-day race on Wednesday, outsprinted Australian Caleb Ewan after the Orica Scott rider raised his arms in celebration a little too soon.

Briton Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data), who won the first stage after Kittel and Ewan crashed, had to settle for third but retained the overall lead.

Saturday's third stage looks set to decide the race winner as the grand tour specialists tackle the a 10-km (6-mile)climb and hilltop finish at Jebel Hafeet.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Louise Ireland)