FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Cycling: Portugal's Costa wins Abu Dhabi Tour
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 26, 2017 / 6:15 PM / 6 months ago

Cycling: Portugal's Costa wins Abu Dhabi Tour

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Portugal's Rui Costa held on safely to win the Abu Dhabi Tour on Sunday as Caleb Ewan took the final stage in a sprint finish.

Costa, riding for the home-based Team Emirates, had a four-second lead going into the final day staged on Abu Dhabi's Formula One circuit and finished comfortably in the pack.

Orica-Scott's Ewan of Australia held off Briton Mark Cavendish (Dimension Data) and Germany's Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) in a bunch sprint after 143 km of racing.

Former world road champion Costa, 30, had taken control of the race on Saturday when he outsprinted Russian Ilnur Zakarin to win the third stage after an 11km climb to the finish.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.