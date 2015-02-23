Former Argentine track champion dies after race

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Argentine former national track champion Sebastian Cancio has died two weeks after going into hospital suffering from dehydration and sun stroke after a race, local media reported on Monday.

The 36-year-old, 10 times Argentine champion in various track events and winner of the 2005 Tour of Mendoza, had health problems since failing to recover properly from hepatitis two years ago, his family told the state newsagency Telam.