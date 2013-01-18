Armstrong admission was not enough: Bordry

NICE, France (Reuters) - Lance Armstrong should have elaborated on the way he cheated his way to seven Tour de France titles if he was to help in the fight against doping, the former head of the French Anti-Doping Agency said.

“He should have said more. I think, like the president of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), that it’s a little first step in the right direction,” Pierre Bordry, a fierce opponent of Armstrong, told Reuters TV on Friday after Armstrong admitted to doping in a televised interview with chat show host Oprah Winfrey.

Bordry, who has always questioned Armstrong’s performances, said the 41-year-old American should name names.

“What his admission lacks is precise information on the way he got supplies, if people helped him,” he said.

“It seems he started to take EPO or something equivalent in the mid 1990s before his cancer. There must be someone who explained it to him. So in the interest of the fight against doping, he should say more.”

Although he admitted to doping, Armstrong did not say who assisted him in his doping programme, labeled as the “most sophisticated” in sport’s history by the USADA. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)