Bruyneel will continue to fight USADA doping charges

PARIS (Reuters) - Lance Armstrong’s former mentor Johan Bruyneel will continue to fight the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency charges against him as long as he believes he can receive a fair hearing, the Belgian said on Thursday.

Seven-times Tour de France winner Armstrong has elected not to contest the doping charges but his former team manager Bruyneel has chosen to appear before an arbitration panel and he shrugged off recent speculation that he might not pursue his case.

“I will continue to be involved in legal proceedings relating to USADA’s proposed charges as long as I believe that I am still able to receive a fair hearing and that my defense has not been permanently prejudiced by USADA’s act,” Bruyneel wrote in a statement.

Bruyneel said he would make no further comment until his hearing, expected soon, was over.

“While I am still stunned that USADA chose to breach the confidentiality of the proceedings it initiated against me, I shall nevertheless not allow myself to be reduced to such tactics”, he said.

Doctor Pedro Celaya, one of the five people charged by USADA, has also opted for arbitration.

Doctors Luis Garcia del Moral, Pepe Marti and Michele Ferrari, who were also charged by USADA, have been banned for life. Former Armstrong team mates who testified were given reduced bans.

Eight days ago, USADA published a report which, they said, contained overwhelming evidence that Armstrong, and Bruyneel, organized doping within their U.S. Postal Services cycling team.