Armstrong might take lie detector test, says lawyer

Lance Armstrong walks back to his car after running at Mount Royal park with fans in Montreal August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

PARIS (Reuters) - Lance Armstrong may take a lie detector test to clear his name from doping allegations, his lawyer said on Sunday, even though he did not expect the result would change the public’s opinion of the American cyclist.

Armstrong is set to lose his record seven Tour de France titles after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) published a 1,000 page report on Wednesday that said the retired American took part in and organized doping on his way to his unrivalled success on the Tour.

Armstrong has always denied he took banned substances during his glittering career but refused to challenge the USADA charges against him.

His lawyer Tim Herman told the BBC’s Radio 5 Sportsweek on Sunday that the Texan cyclist may take a lie detector test to prove his innocence.

“We might do that, you never know,” Herman said.

Asked why he Armstrong would not commit to taking the test, Herman said that he didn’t think it would make a difference.

“He’s moved on. His name is never going to be clear with anyone beyond what it is today,” said Herman.

The world governing body for cycling, the UCI, are yet to rule on USADA’s report.

Armstrong, one of the world’s most famous athletes who is well known for his cancer-fighting charity work, had said he was a victim of a witch hunt and preferred to focus on his Livestrong foundation.

“People are fans, most of the people that I’ve talked to, this is their opinion, it is, ‘we don’t care whether he did or he didn‘t’,” said Herman, who added he would like the 26 witnesses who testified against Armstrong to take the lie detector test as well.

“A lie detector test properly administered, I‘m a proponent of that frankly, just personally,” he said.

“I would not challenge the results of a lie detector test with good equipment, properly administered by a qualified technician. That’s a pretty simple answer.”