Ferrari denies masterminding Armstrong doping program

PARIS (Reuters) - Italian doctor Michele Ferrari denied on Tuesday accusations from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) that he masterminded a doping program for American cyclist Lance Armstrong.

“This collaboration consisted exclusively of advice on training, saddle height adjustments, aerodynamic positioning, locations for training programs and competitions: NOTHING to do with doping,” Italian Ferrari wrote on his website (www.53x12.com).

USADA said it has evidence that Ferrari was behind an Armstrong doping program and last week published testimony from riders which it said backed its case.

Ferrari has said payments from Armstrong were for training advice only.

Both Ferrari and Armstrong have been banned for life after they decided they would not formally contest the USADA claims.