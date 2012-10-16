FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ferrari denies masterminding Armstrong doping program
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 16, 2012 / 8:55 PM / 5 years ago

Ferrari denies masterminding Armstrong doping program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Italian doctor Michele Ferrari denied on Tuesday accusations from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) that he masterminded a doping program for American cyclist Lance Armstrong.

“This collaboration consisted exclusively of advice on training, saddle height adjustments, aerodynamic positioning, locations for training programs and competitions: NOTHING to do with doping,” Italian Ferrari wrote on his website (www.53x12.com).

USADA said it has evidence that Ferrari was behind an Armstrong doping program and last week published testimony from riders which it said backed its case.

Ferrari has said payments from Armstrong were for training advice only.

Both Ferrari and Armstrong have been banned for life after they decided they would not formally contest the USADA claims.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.