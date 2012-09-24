FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
USADA says to send Armstrong file to UCI this week
September 24, 2012 / 9:39 AM / 5 years ago

USADA says to send Armstrong file to UCI this week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) will send Lance Armstrong’s file to the cycling world governing body this week to get the American rider’s life ban ratified, its chief Travis Tygart told French daily L‘Equipe on Monday.

Armstrong was stripped of his record seven Tour de France wins last month and handed a lifetime ban by the USADA after indicating that he would not challenge charges that he had doped throughout his career.

Armstrong, however, has always denied doping.

The USADA sanction, however, needs to be confirmed by the International Cycling Union (UCI).

Asked when his agency will send the material to UCI, Tygart said : “It is imminent. By the end of the month.”

UCI said earlier this month they have no intention of appealing the USADA decision.

“...unless the USADA’s decision and case file give serious reasons to do otherwise, the UCI has no intention to appeal to CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) or not to recognize the USADA’s sanctions on Lance Armstrong,” UCI president Pat McQuaid told Reuters.

Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

