Key quotes from second part of Armstrong interview with Oprah Winfrey

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Key quotes by Lance Armstrong from the second and final part of his televised interview with U.S. talk show host Oprah Winfrey broadcast on Friday.

“I feel humbled and I feel ashamed. This is not good stuff” - On his general feelings.

“Do I have remorse? Absolutely. Will it grow? Absolutely. This is the first step and these are my actions. I am paying the price but I deserve it” - On whether he has regrets.

“The Foundation is like my sixth child and to make that decision and to step aside was big. It was the best thing for the organization but it hurt like hell. That was the lowest” - On stepping down from his cancer foundation Livestrong.

“It might not be the most popular answer but I think I deserve it, maybe not right now. When you see the punishment - I would go back and say you are trading my story for a six-month ban so I got a death penalty meaning I can’t compete. I‘m not saying that is unfair but it is different” - On why he believes he should be allowed to compete again.

“I’ve lost all future income. I don’t like thinking about it but it was a $75 million day. All gone and probably never coming back” - On being deserted by his sponsors.

“I’ve been to a dark place that was not my doing where I didn’t know if I would live ... This is not a good time but it isn’t the worst part of my life” - On his current plight compared to when he was diagnosed with cancer.

“I saw my son defending me, and saying that’s not true. What you’re saying about my dad is not true. That’s when I knew I had to tell him” - On the moment he decided to tell his children the truth.

“I think the claim was $250,000, it was broad number but they narrowed it down. That’s a lot of money. I would know” - On accusations that one of his representatives tried to pay off the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.

“There’s another moral to this story. For me, I think it was about that ride and about losing myself and getting caught up in that and doing all those things along the way” - On where it all went wrong.

“Then the ultimate crime is the betrayal of these people who support me and believed in me and they got lied to” - On letting people down.