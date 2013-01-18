FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Armstrong says doping 'did not feel wrong' at the time
January 18, 2013

Armstrong says doping 'did not feel wrong' at the time

(Reuters) - Disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong says he did not feel bad about using performance enhancing drugs during his career, but that he would spend the rest of his life trying to win back people’s trust.

Armstrong, who finally confessed to doping on Thursday in an interview with talk show host Oprah Winfrey, said doping “did not feel wrong” and that at the time he did not view himself as a cheat.

“The important thing is that I am beginning to understand. I see the anger in people ... betrayal it is all there,” he said.

“These are people who supported me, believed in me and they have every right to feel betrayed. Some have gone forever but I will work forever to win back their trust.”

