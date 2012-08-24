FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UCI waiting for detailed decision on Armstrong case
August 24, 2012 / 11:44 AM / 5 years ago

UCI waiting for detailed decision on Armstrong case

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERNE (Reuters) - Cycling’s governing body will not comment on the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s (USADA) decision to strip Lance Armstrong of his seven Tour de France titles until it gets the full reasoned decision, it said Friday.

American Armstrong said on Thursday he would no longer fight doping charges by the USADA, which quickly said it would strip him of his titles and ban him from competitive cycling.

“The UCI (International Cycling Union) notes Lance Armstrong’s decision not to proceed to arbitration in the case that USADA has brought against him,” said the Swiss-based UCI in a statement.

“The UCI recognizes that USADA is reported as saying that it will strip Mr. Armstrong of all results from 1998 onwards in addition to imposing a lifetime ban from participating in any sport which recognizes the World Anti-Doping Code.”

”Article 8.3 of the WADC states that where no hearing occurs the anti-doping organization with results management responsibility shall submit to the parties concerned (Armstrong, the World Anti-Doping Agency and UCI) a reasoned decision explaining the action taken.

”As USADA has claimed jurisdiction in the case the UCI expects that it will issue a reasoned decision in accordance with Article 8.3 of the Code.

“Until such time as USADA delivers this decision the UCI has no further comment to make.”

Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Alison Wildey

