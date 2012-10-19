UCI to rule on Armstrong case on Monday

Lance Armstrong waves to the crowd following a run with his fans at Mount Royal park in Montreal August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

PARIS (Reuters) - The International Cycling Union (UCI) are expected to give their reaction on Monday to USADA’s ruling that seven times Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong doped throughout his career, the governing body said on Friday.

“On this occasion, UCI President Mr Pat McQuaid will inform on the UCI position concerning the USADA (U.S. Anti-Doping Agency) decision on the Armstrong case,” the UCI said in a statement announcing a news conference for 1100GMT in Geneva, Switzerland on Monday.

The UCI has yet to rule on the 1,000 page USADA report into Armstrong, which alleges the now retired American rider had been involved in the “most sophisticated, professionalized and successful doping program sport has ever seen”.

The UCI can either confirm Armstrong’s life ban and strip him of his Tour titles or take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

While Armstrong has elected not to contest the charges, his mentor Johan Bruyneel has chosen to go to arbitration.

“I will continue to be involved in legal proceedings relating to USADA’s proposed charges as long as I believe that I am still able to receive a fair hearing and that my defense has not been permanently prejudiced by USADA’s act,” Bruyneel wrote in a statement on Thursday.

Doctor Pedro Celaya, one of the five people charged by USADA, has also opted for arbitration.

Doctors Luis Garcia del Moral, Pepe Marti and Michele Ferrari, who were also charged by USADA, have been banned for life.

Former Armstrong team mates who testified were given reduced bans.