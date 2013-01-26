FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
USADA sets deadline for Armstrong's full cooperation
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 26, 2013 / 6:35 AM / in 5 years

USADA sets deadline for Armstrong's full cooperation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Seven-time Tour de France winner Lance Armstrong awaits the start of the 2010 Cape Argus Cycle Tour in Cape Town March 14, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

(Reuters) - The United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has set disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong a February 6 deadline to fully cooperate in the investigation into cycling’s darkest episode in return for a possible reduction of his life ban.

In excerpts of his interview with the CBS network scheduled for Sunday broadcast, USADA CEO Travis Tygart said he had written a letter to Armstrong with the offer.

Armstrong, 41, admitted in an interview with Oprah Winfrey last week that he had cheated his way to a record seven Tour de France titles with systematic use of banned, performance-enhancing drugs. Last year he was stripped of his titles after being labeled a “serial cheat” by the USADA.

Tygart also disputed Armstrong’s claims of a clean comeback in 2009.

“His blood tests in 2009, 2010 ... one to a million chance that it was due to something other than doping,” Tygart said.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi.; Editing by Patrick Johnston

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.