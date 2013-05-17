Review recommends GreenEdge reinstate banned director

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - A review of Australia’s GreenEdge has recommended the UCI WorldTour cycling team reinstate sacked sports director and confessed doper Matt White.

White admitted to doping with the U.S. Postal team and voluntarily stood down from the GreenEdge position in October after being implicated in the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s dossier on disgraced drug cheat Lance Armstrong.

White was subsequently sacked and Orica-GreenEdge (OGE) launched a review into its anti-doping regime.

The 39-year-old completed a six-month suspension from cycling imposed by Australia’s national doping agency last month.

“Consistent with the advised general approach to past doping offences/admissions and the conditions already outlined, it is recommended that Matt White have his position with OGE reinstated once any ASADA-imposed sanction is completed,” the review, led by former World Anti-Doping Agency director Nicki Vance, said.

The review advocated clemency for riders found to have doped prior to the current eight-year statute of limitations and reduced penalties for riders who made full admissions and informed on other riders since.

White told local broadcaster SBS earlier this month that he had doped for most of his career before retiring in 2007 to pursue a career in coaching.

White helped Australia’s Olympians prepare for the men’s road race at the London Games, but was sacked from his position at Cycling Australia in October after his doping admission.

The review also recommended GreenEdge retain current sports director Neil Stephens, who was implicated in the ‘Festina Affair’, the series of doping scandals that erupted at the 1998 Tour de France after a large haul of doping products were found in the Festina team’s car.

Stephens admitted taking injections of EPO while riding for Festina but said he thought he was being given legal supplements.

Both GreenEdge and Cycling Australia were unable to provide immediate comment.