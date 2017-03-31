FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Trans-Australia race canceled after rider dies in accident
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 31, 2017 / 9:59 AM / 5 months ago

Trans-Australia race canceled after rider dies in accident

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Indian Pacific Wheel Race across Australia was canceled on Friday after British cyclist Mike Hall was struck and killed by a car while competing in the marathon event, organizers said.

The crash happened on Friday morning on the Monaro Highway at Royalla, south of Canberra, in New South Wales. Hall, 35, who won the 2012 World Cycle Race, died at the scene.

"The Indian Pacific Wheel Race has been canceled with immediate effect in light of this morning's tragic incident," race organizers said in a statement before confirming Hall's death.

"This is a difficult time for everyone involved, along with their families, and their well-being is our primary concern."

The Yorkshire-born Hall had been in second place at the time of the accident. The race, from Perth to Sydney, began on March 18 and was due to finish on Friday.

"I can suggest, given the nature of the collision, an investigation into the circumstances would suggest the rider of the push bike died at the scene," ACT Policing Sergeant Chris Meagher was quoted as saying by local media reports.

Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.