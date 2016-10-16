Wozniacki ends Jankovic title defense in Hong Kong semis
HONG KONG Fifth seed Caroline Wozniacki ousted defending champion Jelena Jankovic 6-3 6-4 in the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Open on Saturday.
MELBOURNE Australia's track cycling great Anna Meares announced her retirement on Sunday, two months after grabbing her sixth Olympic medal.
The 33-year-old weighed extending her career to ride in the 2018 Commonwealth Games in her home state of Queensland but said she felt it was time to try something new.
"I am really proud of my longevity, also proud of the level of high consistency in my performances and results during my career," she said.
“It is hard to close this chapter, because it is a bloody big one, but I am really excited about the doors opening in to the next chapter of my life."
Meares competed in four Olympics, winning two golds, one silver and three bronze medals.
INCHEON, South Korea LPGA chief Mike Whan says the Tour will back golf authorities no matter what decision they make about hosting the 2017 US Women's Open at a course owned by presidential nominee Donald Trump amid a storm over sexually aggressive comments he made about women.
WATFORD, England Alex Noren did his hopes of bagging a third European Tour victory in three months a power of good by galloping three strokes clear of the field after the British Masters third round on Saturday.