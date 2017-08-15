Cycling: Australian former Olympic champion Wooldridge dies

FILE PHOTO: Australia's pursuit team (L to R), Mark Jamieson, Matthew Goss, Peter Dawson and Stephen Wooldridge celebrate their gold medal at the track cycling world championships in Bordeaux, April 15, 2006.

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australian cyclist Stephen Wooldridge, a former Olympic and world champion, has died at the age of 39.

Wooldridge won a team pursuit gold at the 2004 Athens Olympics and four world titles in the same event from 2002-06.

Cycling New South Wales confirmed the cyclist's death in a statement.

"Stephen was an inspirational figure in track cycling, particularly in his home state of NSW," the state governing body said in a statement.

"Cycling NSW's thoughts are with Stephen's family and his friends during this difficult time."