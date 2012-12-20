FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Ballan has surgery after training crash
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 20, 2012 / 10:25 PM / in 5 years

Italy's Ballan has surgery after training crash

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BMC Racing Team rider Alessandro Ballan of Italy celebrates winning the last stage of the Eneco Tour cycling race in Geraardsbergen August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

(Reuters) - BMC Racing rider Alessandro Ballan was undergoing surgery to remove his spleen on Thursday after a training crash in eastern Spain that also left the Italian with a broken leg and rib.

“The broken rib actually made a small puncture in his lung,” said the team’s chief medical officer Max Testa in a statement. “The first priority is the spleen injury - that is considered a medical emergency.”

The doctor said a decision on when and where to operate on the rider’s leg would be made later.

Ballan was 2008 world road champion and finished third in this year’s Paris-Roubaix classic.

He also won the one-day Giro della Toscana in Italy and had been due to compete in the season-opening Tour Down Under in Australia next month.

”His loss means a lot since Alessandro is one of our key riders for the classics,“ said BMC team sporting director John Lelangue. ”But most important right now is that he can recover and just get back to his normal process.

“We’ll wait for all the medical information before even beginning to think about what could be his plan for coming back.”

Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John Mehaffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.