Basso given all-clear to race after cancer operation

Tinkoff-Saxo rider Ivan Basso of Italy poses during the Tour de France cycling race presentation in Utrecht, Netherlands, July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - Twice Giro d‘Italia winner Ivan Basso, who withdrew from this year’s Tour de France after revealing he had testicular cancer, has been given the all-clear following treatment, his Tinkoff-Saxo team has said.

The 37-year-old Italian felt pain in his left testicle after crashing in the fifth stage of the Tour and tests later showed he had a small tumor. Basso had surgery in Milan.

“Fabulous news on @ivanbasso! Results from final controls show no need for extra treatment. The dark period that started at @letour is over,” Tinkoff-Saxo posted on Twitter.

Basso finished third and second overall in the 2004 and 2005 Tour de France but has won the Giro -- his only grand tour titles -- thanks to impressive climbing performances.

His career, however, was stained with a two-year ban for his implication in the Operation Puerto blood-doping scandal.

Basso admitted to “attempted doping” in 2007 and was hit by a backdated suspension. He won the Giro in 2010, less than two years after his comeback, to add to his 2006 success.