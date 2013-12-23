FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Froome extends contract with Team Sky
Sections
Featured
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 23, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 4 years ago

Froome extends contract with Team Sky

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Race leader's yellow jersey Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain crosses the finish line to win the 242.5 km fifteenth stage of the centenary Tour de France cycling race from Givors to Mont Ventoux July 14, 2013. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

LONDON (Reuters) - Tour de France champion Chris Froome has strengthened his ties with Team Sky by agreeing a new deal with the British cycling outfit.

“This has been an incredible year for me and I‘m delighted to finish it off by signing a new contract with Team Sky,” the 28-year-old Briton said in a statement on Monday.

“I’ve been with this team since the start and I know this is the right place for me to continue to grow.”

The Kenyan-born rider won the Tour de France for the first time in July, emulating the 2012 success of fellow Briton Bradley Wiggins.

Team Sky also extended the contracts of other members of their team including Peter Kennaugh, David Lopez and Ian Stannard.

Writing by Pritha Sarkar editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.