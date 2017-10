Olympic cyclist Chris Hoy poses for photographers as he arrives for a reception for British Olympic and Paralympic athletes in London September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s most successful Olympian Chris Hoy is to retire from track cycling, the six-time Games gold medal winner said on Thursday.

Hoy, 37, has decided against competing in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in his native Scotland.