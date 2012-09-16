FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cavendish tunes up for worlds defense with win
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 16, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

Cavendish tunes up for worlds defense with win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Mark Cavendish crosses the finish line of the men's cycling road race at the London 2012 Olympic Games July 28, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - World road race champion Mark Cavendish warmed up for the defense of his title by winning the final stage of the Tour of Britain on Sunday as compatriot Jonathan Tiernan-Locke took the overall honors.

Cavendish produced a trademark sprint finish on the uphill Guildford incline outside the capital to rack up his third stage victory of the tour ahead of next Sunday’s road race in the Netherlands.

Tiernan-Locke, who will join forces with Cavendish and Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins for the nine-man British team around the Limburg course in a week’s time, held on to his overnight lead of 18 seconds.

The first home winner of the Tour of Britain in 19 years was already looking forward to a battle to help Cavendish retain his world title.

“Whatever role I‘m given I‘m confident I can do a good job. The success of British cyclists has been a real inspiration,” Tiernan-Locke told Sky Sports.

Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Martyn Herman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.