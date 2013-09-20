Wiggins keeps overall Tour of Britain lead

British cyclist Bradley Wiggins poses for photographers during a press day for the Giro d'Italia cycle race at the Kilhey Court hotel in Standish, northern England April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - Bradley Wiggins kept the overall lead in the Tour of Britain after finishing Friday’s stage six in seventh behind home rider Simon Yates.

Briton Wiggins, the 2012 Tour de France champion, leads Switzerland’s Martin Elmiger by 32 seconds with two stages left to race.

Yates, points race world champion, attacked in the final kilometer of the stage to Haytor on Dartmoor in the south west of England to take victory in the race’s first summit finish.