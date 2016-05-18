FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tour de France doubt for Sky's Kennaugh after crash
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 18, 2016 / 8:55 AM / a year ago

Tour de France doubt for Sky's Kennaugh after crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Team Sky rider Peter Kennaugh of Britain cycles during the 189.5-km (117.7 miles) 5th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Arras to Amiens, France, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON (Reuters) - British Olympic gold-medalist Peter Kennaugh could miss the Tour de France in July after breaking his collarbone in the Tour of California on Tuesday.

The Team Sky rider, who won gold as part of Britain’s team pursuit squad on the track at London 2012 and in contention for a place in the squad for Rio this year, crashed near the end of the third stage.

Kennaugh was expected to be a key man in Team Sky’s Tour de France campaign in support of defending champion Chris Froome at the July 2-24 stage race.

His crash came on the same day that Team Sky’s leader at the Giro d‘Italia, Mikel Landa, was forced to abandon because of illness on stage 10.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.