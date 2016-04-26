British Cycling announces review, suspends technical director

England's Jess Varnish waves after winning the bronze medal in the women's sprint finals cycling race at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

LONDON (Reuters) - British Cycling have suspended technical director Shane Sutton and will form an independent review of its performance program following allegations of discrimination by rider Jess Varnish, the governing body said on Tuesday.

Varnish, a former European champion in the team sprint, was dropped from the British Cycling performance squad after she failed to qualify for the Rio Olympics at this year’s world championships in London.

The 25-year-old and Katy Marchant had needed to better France by three places at the worlds to make Rio, which they failed to do, prompting Varnish to blame mistakes by British Cycling’s coaches.

She has since hit out at British Cycling’s technical director Sutton and accused him of making sexist remarks, which the Australian denies.

In a statement on Tuesday, Varnish claimed other people had experienced similar behaviors and said “a culture of fear” existed at British Cycling.

The governing body said it would set up an independent review and that it was “fully committed to the principles and active promotion of equality of opportunity and we must take any such allegations seriously”.

In a later statement, it added: “Following the announcement of an independent review into British Cycling’s performance program, we are also announcing technical director Shane Sutton has been suspended pending an internal investigation into the allegations of discrimination that have been reported in the press.”

The terms of the review, conducted in conjunction with UK Sport, are yet to be announced.