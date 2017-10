Britain's Bradley Wiggins competes in the men's individual time trial cycling event at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Tour de France and Olympic time trial champion Bradley Wiggins is in hospital after a collision with a van near his home in Lancashire, northern England on Wednesday.

Lancashire Police said they had attended the incident in a story on the Lancashire Evening Post website (www.lep.co.uk) that reportedly left the 32-year-old Englishman with several broken ribs.