Tour de France champion Wiggins to open season in Mallorca
January 24, 2013 / 6:50 PM / 5 years ago

Tour de France champion Wiggins to open season in Mallorca

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's cyclist Bradley Wiggins attends the presentation of the itinerary of the 2013 Tour de France cycling race in Paris October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON (Reuters) - Tour de France and Olympic time trial champion Bradley Wiggins will begin his 2013 season at the Mallorca Challenge, Team Sky said on Thursday.

Briton Wiggins will ride in the Spanish island from February 3-6 and will also be competing at the Giro d‘Italia in May before he defends his Tour de France title in June and July.

Team mate and compatriot Chris Froome, runner up in last year’s Tour, is set to begin his season at the February 11-16 Tour of Oman and will ride the Criterium du Dauphine in June before he lines up alongside Wiggins for the world’s biggest race.

Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Justin Palmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
