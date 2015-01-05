Cycling-Wiggins extends Sky deal and targets Paris: Roubaix

England's Bradley Wiggins (R) leads his team to a silver medal in men's 4000m team pursuit finals at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - Bradley Wiggins has extended his contract with Team Sky to the end of April as the former Tour de France winner bids to close out his road cycling career with victory in the Paris-Roubaix one-day classic.

The 34-year-old, who will concentrate on track cycling after April with the aim of winning team pursuit gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, wanted to enter the one-day race with Sky because they receive an automatic entry.

“Everyone knows what this team means to me, so I’m really pleased to extend my contract until the end of April 2015,” the three-times Olympic track champion told Sky Sports on Monday.

“Just to be part of that race and to be there again in the final would be an amazing way to go out.”

Wiggins became Britain’s first Tour de France champion in 2012. He has also won the Paris-Nice race, the Tour de Romandie and two editions of the Criterium du Dauphine.