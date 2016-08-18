FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Cycling: Britain bids to host world road championships in 2019
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more U.S. oil refineries
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 18, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

Cycling: Britain bids to host world road championships in 2019

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Britain has submitted a bid to host the world road cycling championships in Yorkshire in 2019, following two highly successful stages of the Tour de France two years ago.

London hosted the world track championships this year with thee races watched by a capacity crowd in the Olympic velodrome.

"We have the experience of hosting top class world cycling events, we have the structures in place to support the boom in cycling," Bob Howden, president of British Cycling, said.

"We're more ready than ever to truly show the world how passionate Britain is about one of its favorite sports."

In 2014 Britain staged the Grand Depart of the Tour in Leeds and a second stage in the Yorkshire Dales.

Briton Chris Froome is the current Tour champion while on the track, the team won six gold medals at the Rio Olympics.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.