Sagan makes in three in a row at Tour of California

LIVERMORE, California, May 15 - Peter Sagan extended his overall lead in the Tour of California when he won Tuesday’s third stage in a sprint finish, completing a rare hat-trick of stage wins in North America’s most prestigious cycling event.

The Slovakian, who also won the first two stages of the eight-day race, made it a perfect three from three when he surged clear of the pack approaching the finish line to win the 186 kilometer (115 mile) trek from San Jose to Livermore in four hours, 50 minutes and 49 seconds.

For the third day in a row, Australia’s Heinrich Haussler crossed the line second. Belgium’s Tom Boonen, the 2005 world road race champion, came third to get on to the podium.

Sagan, 22, retained the yellow jersey and stretched his overall lead to 12 seconds from Haussler. American Jeff Louder moved to third, trailing by Sagan by 22 seconds with five stages to go in the Golden State.