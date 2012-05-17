American Dave Zabriskie takes Tour of Calfornia lead

BAKERSFIELD, California (Reuters) - American David Zabriskie grabbed the Tour of California lead on Thursday with a dominant victory in the stage five individual time trial.

Zabriskie, 33, who has won stages in all of cycling’s grand tours and led the 2005 Tour de France for three days, completed the 29.7-kilometer flat course in 35 minutes, 59 seconds.

Germany’s Jens Voigt was 23 seconds behind while American Tejay Van Garderen placed third, trailing by 34 seconds as temperatures reached 35 degrees for the second successive day.

Zabriskie, who began the stage in 38th position and trailing Slovakian race leader Peter Sagan by 40 seconds, now leads Van Garderen by 34 seconds in the general classification.

Robert Gesink of the Netherlands is third overall, trailing by 39 seconds.

Sagan, who claimed the race’s first four stages in sprint finishes was 52nd on Thursday.