3 months ago
Cycling: Talansky wins stage 5 in California, Majka retains overall lead
#Sports News
May 19, 2017 / 3:33 AM / 3 months ago

Cycling: Talansky wins stage 5 in California, Majka retains overall lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - American Andrew Talansky prevailed in a duel with overall leader Rafal Majka to claim the fifth stage at the Tour of California on Thursday.

Facing a challenging climb up Mount Baldy, the two cyclists separated themselves in the final stretch where Talansky moved in front on the final left-hand corner to earn the win for his Cannondale Drapac team.

Pole Majka, riding for Bora-Hansgrohe, will take a six-second lead over Lotto NL-Jumbo's George Bennett into Friday’s 15-mile individual time trial at Big Bear Lake.

Team Sky’s Ian Boswell, who finished the stage fourth, trails Majka by 25 seconds while Talansky is fourth in the overall standings, 44 seconds off the lead.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

