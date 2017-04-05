FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
#Sports News
April 5, 2017 / 11:35 AM / 5 months ago

Injured Cavendish out of Paris-Roubaix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Cycling Track - Final - Men's Omnium Flying Lap 250m Time Trial - Rio Olympic Velodrome - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Mark Cavendish (GBR) of Britain competes.Eric Gaillard

PARIS (Reuters) - Briton Mark Cavendish has been ruled out of Sunday's Paris-Roubaix one-day race with an ankle injury, his Dimension Data team said on Wednesday.

"Mark Cavendish will not take the start at today’s Scheldeprijs or at the weekend's Paris-Roubaix due to an overuse injury," Dimension Data said in a statement.

"Cavendish, who last competed at the Milano-San Remo (classic), has been hampered by pain felt in his right ankle. The discomfort was first felt on the penultimate stage of Tirreno-Adriatico in March and has hindered our sprint ace since."

Former world champion Cavendish finished Paris-Roubaix, the biggest classic in the calendar featuring several tough cobbled sections, only once, taking 30th place last year.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson

