Cavendish joins African team
September 29, 2015 / 10:00 AM / 2 years ago

Cavendish joins African team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Etixx-Quick Step rider Mark Cavendish of Britain celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 190.5-km (118.4 miles) 7th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Livarot to Fougeres, France, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Former world champion Mark Cavendish of Britain is joining African team MTN-Qhubeka, which will be known as Team Dimension Data next season, the outfit said on Tuesday.

The South-African based team also announced they were hiring Australian Mark Renshaw and Austrian Bernhard Eisel, two former team mates of Cavendish who will be tasked with setting him up in the sprints.

Cavendish, who is joining from Etixx-Quick Step, won the road race at the world championships in 2011.

He has 26 Tour de France stage wins to his name.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly

