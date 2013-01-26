Cycling: Contador rules out Giro and will focus on Tour de France

Discovery Channel team rider Alberto Contador of Spain, overall winner, cycles up the Champs Elysees to celebrate his victory after the final 20th stage of the 94th Tour de France cycling race between Marcoussis and Paris, July 29, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

MADRID (Reuters) - Alberto Contador is not planning to ride the Giro d‘Italia in May and will focus fully on the Tour de France starting at the end of June, the Spaniard was quoted as saying on Saturday.

“There will be no Giro for me,” Contador, who won the race in 2008, was quoted as saying in Spanish media on the sidelines of the Tour de San Luis in Argentina.

“I was at the Giro in 2011 and I have very good memories of the race but this year I want to go at 100 percent at the Tour (de France) and after that I’ll see if I go to the (Tour of Spain),” added the Saxo-Tinkoff rider.

“The Giro is a very special race for me but the Tour de France is more important this year.”

Contador has won the Tour de France three times but was stripped of his 2010 title after testing positive for an illegal substance. He returned from a two-year doping ban in August and won the Tour of Spain.