Contador out of Criterium International with influenza
March 20, 2013 / 3:46 PM / in 5 years

Contador out of Criterium International with influenza

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spanish cyclist Alberto Contador attends the presentation of the itinerary of the 2013 Tour de France cycling race in Paris October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Spain’s Alberto Contador has been ruled out of this weekend’s Criterium International cycling race because of a bout of influenza.

Contador’s press office said in a statement that the double Tour de France champion had caught a cold during races in Italy earlier this month.

His next race will be the Tour of the Basque country from April 1-6.

Tour de France runner-up Chris Froome of Britain and Australian Cadel Evans, the 2011 Tour champion, will be the favorites in Corsica on Saturday and Sunday.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon

