Slow recovering Contador to miss Vuelta
#Sports News
July 23, 2014 / 8:42 AM / 3 years ago

Slow recovering Contador to miss Vuelta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tinkoff-Saxo team rider Alberto Contador of Spain gets mechanic assistance after he fell during the 161.5-km tenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Mulhouse and La Planche Des Belles Filles July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

ST GAUDENS France (Reuters) - Alberto Contador has given up hopes of competing in next month’s Tour of Spain as the Spaniard’s recovery from a crash on the Tour de France is taking longer than expected. “Bad day. The healing of the wound is getting complicated... Goodbye to the Vuelta” he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.

Contador, who was looking to clinch a third Tour title this year, sustained a shinbone fracture in a crash during the 10th stage and was hoping to take part in the Vuelta to salvage his season.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

