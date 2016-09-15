MADRID Spanish veteran Alberto Contador will ride for the Trek-Segafredo team next year and is targeting a third Tour de France victory.
The 33-year-old, who has won all three Grand Tours and finished fourth in the Vuelta last week, has spent five years with the Tinkoff outfit that will leave the World Tour at the end of this season.
"I am thrilled about the opportunity that is in front of me. Trek-Segafredo is a very attractive and ambitious project that really inspires me," Contador said in a statement on Thursday.
"I had some excellent conversations with the team management and we have a lot of goals and priorities in common. The big objective is to try and win the most important races on the calendar, first and foremost the Tour de France."
Contador previously triumphed at the Tour in 2007 and 2009.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Trending Stories
Editor's Pick
Podcast
Sponsored Topics
Next In Sports News
Rosberg expects Liberty to bring new ideas to Formula One
SINGAPORE Nico Rosberg has welcomed Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One with the German Mercedes driver believing the series will benefit from the "breath of fresh air" its new American owners are likely to provide.
Ricciardo hopes Singapore can provide elusive win
SINGAPORE Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo missed out on victory in Monaco this season when a botched pit stop handed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton the win but the Australian is hoping the streets of Singapore will be paved the gold he was denied in Monte Carlo.
Drivers prepare for toughest test in Formula One
SINGAPORE Since its inaugural race in 2008 the Singapore Grand Prix has gained a reputation for being the toughest challenge in Formula One, providing drivers with an extreme test of endurance in the trickiest conditions.