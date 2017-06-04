FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Cycling: De Gendt takes Dauphine opening stage
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 4, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 2 months ago

Cycling: De Gendt takes Dauphine opening stage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Belgian Thomas De Gendt won the first stage of the Criterium du Dauphine week-long race on Sunday, taking the overall leader's yellow jersey.

The Lotto-Soudal rider won solo after a 170-km ride around St Etienne after pulling away from the day's breakaway.

France's Axel Domont (AG2R-La Mondiale) was second, 44 seconds off the pace, ahead of Italian Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates).

The top guns, including Tour de France defending champion Chris Froome and last year's runner-up Romain Bardet, finished safely in the main bunch.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.