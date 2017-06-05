FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cycling: Frenchman Demare wins Dauphine stage two
#Sports News
June 5, 2017 / 4:24 PM / 2 months ago

Cycling: Frenchman Demare wins Dauphine stage two

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: FDJ.fr's Arnaud Demare of France celebrates winning stage six of the Tour of Qatar, from Sealine Beach Resort to Doha Corniche, February 14, 2014.Mohammed Dabbous

ARLANC, France (Reuters) - Frenchman Arnaud Demare won the second stage of the Criterium du Dauphine, a 171-km flat ride from Saint-Chamond to Arlanc on Monday.

The FDJ rider easily outsprinted Norwegian Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and another Frenchman Nacer Bouhanni (Cofidis).

"I knew it would be a hard day and a bunch sprint finish wasn't a sure thing," said Demare.

"Overall, it was a demanding stage but we were well focused at the end. I knew it could suit me and I'm happy to see the hard work paying off."

The top riders here to prepare for the Tour de France finished safely in the main bunch as Belgian Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) retained the overall leader's jersey.

Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris

