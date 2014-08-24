Mountain bikers mourn death of young Dutch rider

(Reuters) - A minute’s silence will be held by teams and riders at the Mountain Bike World Cup in Meribel, France on Sunday after the death of a Dutch rider on Saturday.

Annefleur Kalvenhaar, 20, crashed on Friday while competing in the cross-country Eliminator qualifying rounds and was transferred to hospital in Grenoble where she died the following day.

“(The riders) got back to us and said that they want to race. We will have a minute of silence before each race and trying to arrange flowers for all the riders,” a statement from cycling’s governing body the UCI said.

UCI president Brian Cookson said: “I‘m devastated to hear that the cycling family has lost one of its members at such a young age. Our deepest thoughts are with her family and friends.”

Kalvenhaar was the current under-23 European cyclo-cross champion and was part of the Focus XC team.

A post on the team’s Facebook page read: ”Dear Annefleur “Fleur”, we are full in love to you.

“The whole Focus XC Team is very proud to stay on the start line today for you by the UCI Worldcup in Meribel. You will be in our heart in each second from our live!”