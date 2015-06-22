Dane Sorensen admits doping early in career

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Former Danish champion road cyclist and Tour de France rider Nicki Sorensen has admitted doping during the early part of his career.

“I’ve doped, I’ve admitted that fully and wholly. I‘m saddened by it and I wish I could go back and undo it,” Tinkoff-Saxo sporting director Sorensen told the Danish daily BT on Monday.

“It was in the early years of my career and it’s more than 10 years behind me. It was my own decision to do it.”

Sorensen, four-times Danish national road race champion between 2003 and 2011, retired last year and remained with the Tinkoff-Saxo team.

He denied that his former team boss Bjarne Riis, the 1996 Tour de France champion, was involved in encouraging him to dope in any way.

A Danish Anti-Doping Authority (DAA) report is due to be published on Tuesday and comes after the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency investigation that led to Lance Armstrong being stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and banned from the sport for life.

The report has already been criticized by Danish rider Michael Rasmussen who said testimony regarding Sorensen’s doping had been omitted in an effort to protect him.