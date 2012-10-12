FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cancellara considering leaving RadioShack
October 12, 2012 / 11:40 AM / 5 years ago

Cancellara considering leaving RadioShack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Switzerland's Fabian Cancellara takes a drink befor starting in the men's cycling individual time trial at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 1, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

PARIS (Reuters) - Four-times world time trial champion Fabian Cancellara is considering leaving the RadioShack team after discovering team manager Johan Bruyneel’s level of involvement in the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s (USADA) file on American cyclist Lance Armstrong.

“Johan’s name is cited 129 times in the report,” Cancellara was quoted as saying by the Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws on Friday.

“I don’t know if I can still work with Johan. We’ll see what happens next. I want to know what happened.”

Cancellara, who is also the 2008 time trial Olympic champion and a double Paris-Roubaix winner, joined RadioShack-Nissan this season after his Leopard Trek team merged with the American outfit.

The Swiss had never worked with Bruyneel before.

Bruyneel was Armstrong’s team manager in all of his seven victorious rides on the Tour de France and is described in the USADA report as a key element in an organised doping ring.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
