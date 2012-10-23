FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Armstrong deletes Tour wins reference in Twitter bio
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 23, 2012 / 9:00 AM / 5 years ago

Armstrong deletes Tour wins reference in Twitter bio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - A day after he was banned from cycling for life and stripped of his seven Tour de France titles, Lance Armstrong took the first step towards accepting the sanctions by deleting reference to his Tour wins on his Twitter biography.

The International Cycling Union ratified the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s sanctions against the American on Monday, effectively destroying Armstrong’s last hope of clearing his name after he was exposed as a drug cheat.

To his 3.38 million followers on the social networking site, Armstrong now simply states he is: “Raising my 5 kids. Fighting Cancer. Swim, bike, run and golf whenever I can.”

The now retired Armstrong, 41, had elected not to contest the USADA charges in August.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.