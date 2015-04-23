FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Astana retain elite license despite doping cases
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 23, 2015 / 6:46 PM / 2 years ago

Astana retain elite license despite doping cases

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Astana team rider and Tour de France winner Vincenzo Nibali of Italy (R) cycles during the Tour de France Saitama Criterium race in Saitama, north of Tokyo October 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

PARIS (Reuters) - Tour de France champion Vincenzo Nibali can ride in this year’s race after his Astana team kept their world tour license on Thursday despite a string of doping cases, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on Thursday.

The UCI announced in February that it wanted the sport’s Licence Commission to strip the Kazakh team of their elite status following an investigation into doping after several Astana riders failed tests last season.

The Commission met on Thursday and agreed Astana should retain their license subject to strict monitoring of a number of special measures proposed by experts at the University of Lausanne (ISSUL).

“On the initiative of the Licence Commission, ISSUL were asked to propose special measures which the team will be obliged to put in place at specific times over the rest of this season,” the UCI said in a statement.

”The team committed to respecting all the measures recommended by ISSUL.

”The registration for the 2015 season remains in force. However, the team’s license is subject to strict monitoring of the conditions laid down.

“The Licence Commission shall be able to re-open the proceedings if Astana fails to respect one or several of the conditions imposed, or if new elements arise.”

The World Tour license guarantees its holder direct participation to the top races including the Tour de France, the Paris-Roubaix classic and the Giro d‘Italia.

Writing by Toby Davis, editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.