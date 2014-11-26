Astana hit by fifth doping case

(Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Artur Fedosseyev on Wednesday became the fifth Astana rider in two months to be suspended by the International Cycling Union (UCI) after testing positive for anabolic androgenic steroids.

The 20-year-old Fedosseyev joins brothers Maxim and Valentin Iglinskiy, trainee Iliya Davidenok and reserve team member Victor Okishev, all from Kazakhstan, on a growing list of Astana riders to fail doping tests this season.

The UCI has provisionally suspended Fedosseyev, who tested positive in a sample taken on Aug. 16 during the Tour de l‘Ain.

Fedosseyev, who rides in the same team as Tour de France champion Vincenzo Nibali, has yet to request a B sample test.