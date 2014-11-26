FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Astana hit by fifth doping case
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 26, 2014 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

Astana hit by fifth doping case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Kazakhstan’s Artur Fedosseyev on Wednesday became the fifth Astana rider in two months to be suspended by the International Cycling Union (UCI) after testing positive for anabolic androgenic steroids.

The 20-year-old Fedosseyev joins brothers Maxim and Valentin Iglinskiy, trainee Iliya Davidenok and reserve team member Victor Okishev, all from Kazakhstan, on a growing list of Astana riders to fail doping tests this season.

The UCI has provisionally suspended Fedosseyev, who tested positive in a sample taken on Aug. 16 during the Tour de l‘Ain.

Fedosseyev, who rides in the same team as Tour de France champion Vincenzo Nibali, has yet to request a B sample test.

Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.